South Africa presents ‘very careful’ and ‘powerful’ case at ICJ

Oona Hathaway, a professor of international law at Yale Law School, says South Africa made ‘a powerful case’ for genocide and incitement to genocide by Israel in Gaza. Yesterday, South Africa presented its case at the International Court of Justice, that was filed in December, saying the Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in enough death, destruction and humanitarian crisis in Gaza to meet the threshold of genocide under international law.

January 12, 2024 at 10:40 am

