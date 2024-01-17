Israel shelling injures Jordan field hospital staff in Gaza

A member of staff at the Jordanian Private Field Hospital 2 in the besieged Gaza Strip’s Khan Yunis sustained injuries as a result of Israeli shelling near the hospital, a military source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army reported today.

The individual, who suffered moderate injuries to the right thigh and hand, is scheduled for air evacuation to Jordan for required medical treatment, the Jordanian news agency Petra reported.

Additionally, a Palestinian patient in the hospital’s intensive care unit was injured by shrapnel and a bullet during the attack.

Despite significant material damage due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment in the vicinity, which started yesterday and continued into this morning, the hospital remains committed to fulfilling its medical and humanitarian duties to the residents of the Gaza Strip, Jordan said, adding that the hospital was badly damaged as a result of Israeli shelling in the vicinity.

The source said that the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army holds Israel fully accountable for the safety of the hospital’s staff, who are performing their humanitarian role in accordance with international laws and norms. The attack on the Jordanian military field hospital is considered a serious violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, the source stressed.

