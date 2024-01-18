Middle East Monitor
Hamas warned that Israel may plant spyware in captives’ meds

January 18, 2024 at 8:32 am

An Israeli soldier stands in a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip in Southern Israel, Israel on January 17, 2024 [Amir Levy/Getty Images]

A former Qatari intelligence officer, Fahd Al-Maliki, has warned the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas that Israel might plant spyware and special tracking devices in the medicines sent to Israeli prisoners of war in Gaza.

Yesterday, five trucks carrying medicine entered the besieged Gaza Strip as part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar.

Al-Maliki warned that Israel might exploit the agreement to plant spying and tracking devices in the medicines in order to locate the prisoners of war.

“Caution is necessary. Using the prisoners’ medications, the enemy may be able to reach the prisoners’ location by placing sensor dyes on the capsules,” he posted on X.

Israel claims that Hamas has been holding 136 Israelis in Gaza since 7 October, while Hamas demands a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons in exchange for releasing Israeli prisoners of war in its custody.

Israel has already killed a number of hostages held in Gaza as a result of its indiscriminate bombing and shelling campaign in the Strip.

