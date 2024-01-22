Middle East Monitor
French soldier serving in Israeli army calls for 'massacre' of Gazans 

January 22, 2024 at 1:48 pm

Israeli tank commander, known as Loupy, speaks in French and advocates for a "massacre" of Palestinians in Gaza [screengrab/ Twitter] 

Social media users have shared a video of an Israeli tank commander, known as Loupy, speaking in French and advocating for a “massacre” of Palestinians in Gaza.

The soldier urged can be heard rallying the troops by saying: “It will be great, we are going to massacre them.”

French MP Thomas Portes demanded last month that his country’s citizens who committed war crimes while participating in the fighting within the ranks of the occupation army in the Gaza Strip be held accountable.

He highlighted that there are more than 4,000 soldiers of French origin in the occupation army. Only US citizens make up a larger number of foreign nationals in the Israeli army, a study conducted by the French radio Europe 1 found.

Watch: British-Israeli soldier films Gazan house searches along with indecent comments

