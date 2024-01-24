Middle East Monitor
German Minister's plane diverted from Djibouti due to lack of permit

January 24, 2024 at 5:37 pm

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock looks on during a Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on January 22, 2024 [JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images]

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Wednesday had to interrupt a visit to Djibouti after her government plane was forced to fly to Saudi Arabia instead, as it lacked a permit to fly over Eritrea, a delegation source and local media said, Reuters reports.

Djibouti was the first stop of Baerbock’s three-day trip to East Africa, where she is scheduled to hold talks on the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Kenya and South Sudan are the next destinations on the agenda.

Last August, Baerbock’s planned week-long trip to the Indo-Pacific region had to be cancelled due to repeated mechanical issues with her government plane.

