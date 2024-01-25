Iran president: Palestine won war with Israel

After more than 100 days of Israel’s devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip, it was Palestine not Israel that has won, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said yesterday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Raisi called for severing political and economic relations with Israel and taking a deterrent stance against Tel Aviv.

For his part, Erdogan said the pair had agreed on the necessity of ending the inhumane Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“We have agreed on the importance of taking urgent steps towards establishing a just and lasting peace in the region,” he added.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced yesterday, that the death toll from the Israeli aggression had risen to 25,700 Palestinian, with 63,740 injured.

