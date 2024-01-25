Middle East Monitor
Turkiye’ Erdogan: ‘We aim to ensure Israel is punished at ICJ’

January 25, 2024 at 8:48 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Yalova, Turkiye on January 19, 2024. [Emrah Yorulmaz - Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye will make every effort to ensure Israel “gets appropriate punishment” in the ongoing genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday, local Turkish media reports.

“Türkiye welcomes the case South Africa filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice to punish the genocide in Palestine and hopes this righteous case will reach a conclusion adhering to human rights,” Erdoğan told South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources informed.

The ICJ is set to deliver its order on Friday in the genocide case against Israel.

On 29 December, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the ICJ requesting an injunction against Israel on the grounds that Israel’s attacks on Gaza violate the UN Genocide Convention.

