Netanyahu says Israel will continue war in Gaza despite ICJ ruling

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says the ICJ’s consideration of Israel committing a genocide against the Palestinian people is ‘a disgrace that will not be erased for generations’ in response to the court’s rulings on South Africa’s emergency measures. The ICJ made a landmark ruling today that South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is ‘plausible’ and that Israel must ensure its military does not commit any acts of genocide, and take all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

January 26, 2024 at 5:35 pm

