Daniel Levy points out Israel’s declining global support and internal dysfunction in conflict dynamics
Daniel Levy, a former Israeli advisor, discusses the significant changes in the international legal and moral perception of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He points out the lack of anticipated progress by Israel in the conflict and notes a substantial shift in global public opinion and state support towards Palestine. Levy also mentions the challenges faced by the US president with his political base regarding the conflict.
January 27, 2024 at 8:58 am