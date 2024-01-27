South Africa president: ‘Israel’s crimes are clear, we will not back down from truth’

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday: “Earlier today, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague issued a ruling that is a victory for international law, for human rights and above all, for justice. This follows the unprecedented action taken by South Africa to take another country to the International Court of Justice.”

Ramaphosa added: “The court in its judgment affirmed South Africa’s right to take Israel to court – even though it is not a party to the conflict in Gaza. Israel should take all measures to prevent and punish incitement to genocide. Furthermore, take immediate and effective measures to allow basic services and humanitarian assistance to Gaza.”

Ramaphosa stressed: “The order is binding on Israel and must be respected by all states that are party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Since October last year, the people of Gaza have been the victims of bombardment and strikes from land and air. Homes, refugee camps and entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed and not even schools and hospitals have been spared.”

He added: “Today, Israel stands before the international community, its crimes against the Palestinians laid bare. We, as South Africans, will not be passive bystanders and watch the crimes that were visited upon us being perpetrated elsewhere. We stand on the side of freedom for all. We stand on the side of justice.”

Earlier on Friday, the ICJ, the highest judicial body affiliated with the United Nations, ordered the Israeli occupation authorities to immediately implement a set of provisional measures to prevent any further acts of genocide in Gaza, to desist from such acts and to take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence relating to acts of genocide.

In its decision, the court rejected the Israeli request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by South Africa.

The court conveyed in the statement read by the judges: “The International Court of Justice has demanded Israel take all measures within its power to prevent genocide and the incitement of genocide.”

The court cited examples of Israeli statements regarding genocide, killing and ethnic cleansing, such as statements by the occupation Minister of War Yoav Gallant.

The court recognised the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

The court said that the Israeli military should not commit acts of genocide against Palestinians, Israel should take all measures to prevent and punish incitement to genocide and take immediate and effective measures to allow basic services and humanitarian assistance to Gaza. In addition, it should preserve evidence of what is happening in Gaza, including submitting a report within a month on all measures taken to give effect to the ICJ order within one month.

The ICJ has no means to enforce the law, and it is not clear how Israel will respond to the decision.

