1 killed in attack on church in Istanbul

Two unidentified armed men opened fire on people during Sunday services at a church in Istanbul’s Sariyer district, killing one, officials confirmed, reports Anadolu Agency.

During Sunday services at Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighborhood, two armed assailants opened fire on attendees at around 11:40 local time, killing one person, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

“A large-scale investigation” is underway to catch the suspects, Yerlikaya stated on X, adding: “We strongly condemn this heinous attack.”

The reasons for the attack are still unknown.

Following the attack, the police cordoned off the entire area in an attempt to apprehend the attackers. Citizens are not permitted to approach the scene due to security precautions.

“Those who threaten the peace and security of our citizens will never achieve their goals,” Turkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Omer Celik said in a brief statement on X.

