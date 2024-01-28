Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

1 killed in attack on church in Istanbul

January 28, 2024 at 12:55 pm

Two unidentified armed men opened fire on people during Sunday services at a church in Istanbul's Sariyer district on 28 January, 2023 [X]

Two unidentified armed men opened fire on people during Sunday services at a church in Istanbul’s Sariyer district on 28 January, 2023 [X]

Two unidentified armed men opened fire on people during Sunday services at a church in Istanbul’s Sariyer district, killing one, officials confirmed, reports Anadolu Agency.

During Sunday services at Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighborhood, two armed assailants opened fire on attendees at around 11:40 local time, killing one person, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

“A large-scale investigation” is underway to catch the suspects, Yerlikaya stated on X, adding: “We strongly condemn this heinous attack.”

The reasons for the attack are still unknown.

Following the attack, the police cordoned off the entire area in an attempt to apprehend the attackers. Citizens are not permitted to approach the scene due to security precautions.

“Those who threaten the peace and security of our citizens will never achieve their goals,” Turkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Omer Celik said in a brief statement on X.

Video: Egypt tourists attacked in Turkiye’s Taqsim Square

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending