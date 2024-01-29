Middle East Monitor
Around 10 Gazan children to arrive in Italy to be treated in hospitals

January 29, 2024 at 10:48 pm

Children are seen in a makeshift tent camp as Palestinians who took refuge in the city of Rafah are trying to continue their daily work even though the attacks continue in Rafah, Gaza on January 06, 2024. [Abed Zagout – Anadolu Agency]

Around 10 Palestinian child patients from Gaza will arrive on Monday night in Italy to be hospitalised in the country, the Italian Defence Ministry said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The children, who suffered wounds and injuries in the enclave ravaged by the war between Israel and Palestine, will be flown together with family members accompanying them on a military plane to the Ciampino Airport, near Rome.

They are the first group of child patients to be flown to Italy under an international accord to assist children hit by the war.

The Ministry said the children had crossed the Rafah border into Egypt three days ago and were initially cured by Egyptian doctors in local hospitals.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Egyptian health officials for their support, which made this humanitarian mission possible,” Italy’s Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, said.

“It is only through international cooperation that we can address such big challenges and guarantee the safety of the most vulnerable.”

He also said that Italy “will continue to help the Palestinian civilians, who are blameless victims.”

