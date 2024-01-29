Saudi Arabia arrests CEO of AlUla Royal Commission over corruption

Saudi authorities have arrested the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla over charges of corruption, amid the Kingdom’s continued and widespread anti-corruption drive.

According to Saudi media, citing an official source at the Kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), the Royal Commission’s CEO, Amr Bin Saleh Abdulrahman Al-Madani, was arrested yesterday for illegally obtaining contracts worth 206.6 million Saudi riyals ($55.1 million).

Prior to his work within the government sector, Al-Madani was able to secure contracts from the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy for the firm he is an owner at – the National Talents Company. After joining the government sector, he formally left the company but reportedly retained ownership, while recommending it to the responsible departments in the Royal Commission of AlUla.

The company subsequently obtained projects worth a total value of 1.3 million Saudi riyals ($347,000), with Al-Madani also acquiring personal benefits from contracting companies with the commission. He reportedly received profits from those projects through a relative of his, named Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Mohammed Al-Harbi.

As part of this latest anti-corruption operation carried out by Saudi authorities, Al-Harbi was also arrested along with the Commission’s now-former CEO, as well as partners in the company who were involved in the illegal obtainment of contracts.

Nazaha is now taking legal steps against Al-Madani and all others involved, with reports stating that it is planning on referring them to the Kingdom’s judiciary.

