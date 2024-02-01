Algeria: Israel’s impunity ended after ICJ ruling

Algeria’s permanent representative to the UN, Amar Bendjama, said yesterday that the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s provisional ruling “reaffirms” that the time of Israel’s impunity has come to an end, Anadolu news agency reported.

Last week, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Israel to “take all measures within its power” to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The court also demanded Israel allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Bendjama told a UN Security Council meeting that Israel, the occupying power, must “immediately comply with the measures agreed upon by the Court”.

“It is incumbent upon the international community to ensure that Israel fully complies with those provisional measures.”

“It is of the utmost importance to guarantee accountability in order to protect future generations from atrocities such as those being committed today in Gaza,” he added, stressing that the provisional measures imposed by the UN court must be implemented to protect Palestinians from genocide.

“The United Nations and the international community have pledged themselves that no criminal will escape punishment, and the Israeli occupier should not be an exception to this rule,” he added.

South Africa brought the genocide case against Israel to the ICJ in late December and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where at least 26,900 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October.

