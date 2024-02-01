Canadian MP and leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, questions PM Trudeau’s military support for Israel during Gaza war During a heated parliamentary session, Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his stance on the conflict in Gaza. Singh pointedly questioned the decision to defund UNRWA, a crucial organisation providing aid in the region, asking, ‘Why is this Prime Minister fuelling this war with Canadian arms and punishing Palestinian children who did not commit a crime?