Anti-war Movement in Greece denounces country's plan to host EU's Red Sea mission

A Greek anti-war movement denounced the government’s plan to host the EU’s mission for the Red Sea in the central city of Larissa, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We note that the Houthis are attacking ships going to or coming from Israel, demanding an end to the slaughter of Palestinians. Instead of Greece calling for an end to the genocide, which would allow, among other things, the restoration of free and safe navigation, it attacks those who are trying to stop it,” the Anti-War Movement in Larissa said in a statement, according to the daily, Documento.

Furthermore, the statement maintained that the country is increasingly getting involved in the war in Ukraine by sending arms, contributing to EU efforts to support Ukraine, and hosting US military assets and troops.

“In the event of a further escalation of the war in Ukraine, as well as the country’s participation in military operations in the Middle East, the targeting of Larissa and our country is not a fantasy scenario but an immediate and real danger,” it said.

Therefore, it added: “No one should be kept quiet by the latest developments. The possibility of generalisation of war is more visible than ever, and vigilance and action are required to prevent dangerous governmental designs.”

