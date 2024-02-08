Israel still carrying out ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and Jerusalem, says UN

The UN Rapporteur for Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, said on Wednesday that Israel has never respected international law and has been allowed to violate it since 1967. According to the Palestinian Information Centre, Albanese confirmed her view that the occupation state is still carrying out acts of ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The famine suffered by the residents of the Gaza Strip is unparalleled in the whole world, she said, stressing the necessity of taking all required measures to prevent genocide in the territory. “The more that aid and ceasefire are delayed, the greater the number of casualties in the Gaza Strip will be,” she told the media.

The special rapporteur accused Israel of ignoring the International Court of Justice recent ruling by killing more civilians every day in Gaza. She called on countries around the world to put pressure on Israel by halting mutual commercial transactions.

Albanese said that she was shocked to know that member states of the ICJ have recently attacked UNRWA, noting that the international community is capable of stopping the ongoing massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip has so far led to the martyrdom of 27,708 people and the wounding of 67,147 others. Moreover, at least 85 per cent of the Strip’s population (about 1.9 million people) have been forcibly displaced, according to the local authorities and international bodies and organisations.

