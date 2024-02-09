US streaming service slammed for airing Israel’s ‘Visit Gaza’ ad

US streaming service Hulu has been criticised for broadcasting an Israeli propaganda video which suggests that Gaza could have been a global tourist destination if not for the presence of Hamas.

The 38 second video, released by the National Public Diplomacy Directorate at the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, highlights Gaza’s “stunning beaches” and tells viewers they can enjoy Middle Eastern food, culture, tradition and nightlife before adding “this is what Gaza could have been like, without Hamas.”

As the advert’s message changes so too do the images, which turn from idyllic views of Gaza and smiling faces to darker clips of child poverty, Hamas resistance fighters and Hamas chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

“This is what Gaza could have been like if Hamas hadn’t built a nation of terror, instead of a nation of peace,” the video also claims.

Before ending with: “Free Gaza from Hamas now.”

The baseless claims included in the video provide no reference to Israel’s 75-year occupation of Gaza, the 17-year siege it has imposed on the enclave through which it has restricted the entry of even the most basic supplies. Or the fact that Palestinians in Gaza have been held in prison-like conditions, as a result of Israel’s actions, and are unable to leave the Strip even to seek urgent medical attention. Nor are foreign nationals allowed in without Israeli approval.

Details of Israel’s regular bombing campaigns and its restrictions on the entry of building materials to allow “boardwalks” and “five star hotels” to be built or for the area to be developed and allowed to flourish are also not raised in the advert.

The advert has been slammed as “factually incorrect and tasteless” by viewers who highlighted that “Gaza is the way it is today in large part because of Israel’s occupation, apartheid system.”

Hulu defended its decision to air the ad and noted that it was only shown during mature-rated content.

The advert is being aired at a time when Israel has displaced 85 per of Gaza’ population, destroyed most of the infrastructure and housing in the Strip and forced more than one million Palestinians to move into the southernmost city of Rafah in search of safety.

Israel extended its military operation into Rafah this week, leaving Palestinians with nowhere to go.

Almost 30,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israel’s brutal bombing campaign since 7 October, while 70,000 have been injured, the majority children and women. Tens of thousands are missing, presumed dead under the rubble, or have had their limbs amputated.