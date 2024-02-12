Bahrain hackers target US Fifth Fleet, obtain confidential documents

A group of hackers from Bahrain have successfully infiltrated the computer systems of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, obtaining access to confidential documents, reports PressTV. A group known as Al-Toufan (Flood) Team claimed yesterday to have carried out the operation against the fleet, which is based in Manama and is, they allege, undermining maritime navigation in the region.

The group said that it had obtained documents containing pictures and detailed maps from inside the US naval base in the Gulf state. It released a small sample of the documents, saying, “What we have is greater, and it will reach those [who are] concerned and support… the operations of the Axis of Resistance against the American Axis of Evil.”

The data leak, it said, was for “the heroes of the valiant and honourable resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, and the righteous martyrs… on the road to Jerusalem (al-Quds).”

Tensions in the region are escalating as Washington continues to support Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza, now in its fourth month. The death toll is approaching at least 30,000 and is probably more, given that 8,000 people remain missing, presumed dead, under the rubble of their homes. In response to the atrocities being committed by the occupation state, resistance factions in the region have intensified operations against US bases in Iraq and Syria. Moreover, merchant ships heading towards Israel in the Red Sea have become targets for Yemen’s Houthi-aligned armed forces.

Bahrain, which has diplomatic relations with Israel, is notable in being the only Arab state to participate in the US-led air strikes on Yemen.

In November last year, the websites of two Bahraini government ministries were the target of a cyber-attack by Al-Toufan. The sites were inaccessible briefly after being taken down temporarily, over Manama’s biased stance in favour of Israel in the ongoing war.

At the time, a statement said that the hacks came in retaliation for “the abnormal statements issued” by the island’s Al-Khalifa ruling family, a likely reference to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa being the first Arab leader to publicly condemn Hamas over the Al-Aqsa Flood resistance operation in October that was followed by Israel’s onslaught on Gaza.

