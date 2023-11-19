Bahraini Prime Minister Condemns Hamas Actions at IISS Manama Dialogue Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, condemned Hamas’ actions on the 7th of October. His condemnation came during his speech at the 19th IISS Manama Dialogue. He described Hamas’ actions as ‘Barbaric’ and said it didn’t align with any Abrahamic faith. Al-Khalifa said his condemnation comes from his siding with civilians and innocents. He has condemned the Israeli strikes killing over 11,000 according to his speech, and emphasised that both actions should stop.