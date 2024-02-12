Desperate Housewives star speaks out against silence on Israel’s atrocities against Gaza

American actress Marcia Cross, renowned for her role as Bree Van de Kamp on the TV series ‘Desperate Housewives’, expressed her disbelief at the silence surrounding the ongoing atrocities committed by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians in Gaza.

The 61-year-old star took to Instagram to express her outrage, stating:”I’m struggling to comprehend how to live among people with eyes that don’t water, hearts that don’t flinch, and voices that remain silent.”

“There are no words for the horror that has and is being unleashed. And the silence has me believing I am deaf.”

More than four months on, Israel has decimated Gaza, killed more than 28,340 Palestinians and wounded 67,984 others, according to Gaza health officials, who say many others are buried under rubble.

The actress also took to Twitter to address her disappointment at people being distracted by the Super Bowl as Israel launched an air campaign on Rafah overnight, killing nearly 50 Palestinians.

Actually I am upset by the slaughter occurring as people watch the Super Bowl. https://t.co/aYlZSQJNGb — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) February 12, 2024

The city had been declared a “safe zone” by occupation forces and over a million Palestinians had taken shelter there after being forced out of their homes in the northern areas of the Strip since 7 October.

​​Hollywood A-lister, Mark Ruffalo, also called for a “lasting ceasefire” at the DGA awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. Speaking to Deadline, he explained that the pins adorning his lapel symbolised “peace lilies and Artists for Ceasefire.”

He emphasised the ineffectiveness of the ongoing bombing efforts, stating: “We’ve come to understand this bombing isn’t working, we’re not going to bomb our way to peace, and all we’re saying is, what’s wrong with giving a ceasefire a chance? We have a million refugees on the border of Rafah right now, who are looking at another bombing surge, and we have 400,000 people starving to death right now, without any humanitarian aid being able to get in there. So we’re asking the leaders of the world, especially President Biden, to demand a ceasefire, a lasting ceasefire, and give peace a chance instead of just a continued bombing, the escalation of violence and what will soon become a regional war that America will be dragged into.”