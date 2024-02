Iraqi-Danish actor slams 'ball-less' Denmark for opposing Gaza ceasefire Iraqi-Danish actor Dar Salim used his acceptance speech at the EchoPrisen 2024 to slam the Danish government for not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The newly crowned 'Actor of the Year' said the government was made up of a 'ball-less flock of sheep', because advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza is not controversial.