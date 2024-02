Mundra Port in India serves as alternative route for Israel amid Red Sea threats Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev says goods bound for Israel will be delivered to the UAE through Mundra Port in India amid Houthi threats in the Red Sea. Goods departing from Mundra Port will travel by sea to the UAE before being transported by land through Saudi Arabia and Jordan to reach Israel. ‘War has imposed challenges on us,’ she said, ‘The biggest challenge is how to supply goods to the state of Israel.’ Threats from Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea have prompted Israel to search for alternative supply routes.