Hezbollah pledges ‘appropriate response’ to Israel's aggression 

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashim Safi Al-Din, threatened Israel with an “appropriate response” to its targeting of southern Lebanon, in a strike that killed a woman and two children, Anadolu news agency reported yesterday.

“The aggression that took place today [Wednesday] in southern Lebanon, and led to the martyrdom of a number of civilians and children, cannot go without a response,” Safi Al-Din said during a memorial ceremony, adding that “there will inevitably be a response, and this response will be at the required and appropriate level.”

Earlier yesterday, the official Lebanese news agency reported that a woman and two children had been killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Al-Sawaneh in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon.

“If some people imagine that they can achieve goals and objectives which they could not achieve in 2006, then we say to them: You are wrong again,” the Hezbollah leader added.

“The [Israeli] enemy will not be able to achieve any of its goals, and the resistance is still a powerful force present on all fronts,” he said.

Since 8 October, the Israeli-Lebanese border has witnessed an exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah. The group said its strikes aim to support the Palestinian resistance factions fighting the Israeli army in the besieged Gaza Strip.