Israel army says 15 more soldiers injured in Gaza fighting

The Israeli military said today that 12 more soldiers had been injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,361 soldiers had been wounded since Israel launched its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on 27 October.

According to military figures, at least 570 soldiers have been killed and 2,909 others injured since 7 October.

In that period, at least 28,663 Palestinians have since been killed and 68,395 others injured.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling this January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

