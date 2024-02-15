Somalia’s Mogadishu bans face masks, hats in public

The Benadir regional administration in Somalia announced late yesterday that the Mogadishu municipality imposed a complete ban on face masks and hats in public.

Administration spokesman Salah Dheere told reporters that the ban was imposed for security reasons.

The administration of Banadir region has also banned the use of light weapons on public transportation, and owners of taxis have been ordered not to allow weapons in their vehicles.

Dheere said the decision was made after a high-level security meeting in Mogadishu that was attended by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The ban comes as Somalia is grappling with insecurity posed by Al-Shabaab that claimed responsibility for an attack last week on United Arab Emirates (UAE) military advisers in Somalia that killed four officers.

Since 2007, Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) – a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union (AU) and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terror group has stepped up attacks since Mohamud, who was elected for a second term in 2022, declared an “all-out war” on the group.

READ: Somalia: 3 UAE soldiers, 1 Bahrain officer killed in attack by Al-Shabab