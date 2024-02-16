Houthi leader says US, UK bombing of Yemen failed to achieve its goals

Leader of the Yemeni Houthi group, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, said yesterday that the American-British bombing of the group’s sites “have failed to achieve their goals”, pledging to continue operations in the Red Sea “until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops.”

In a televised speech broadcasted by the group’s Al-Masirah TV channel, Al-Houthi said: “The United States and Britain have completely failed on the military level to protect ships linked to Israel.”

“Our front in Yemen is continuing, effectively and influentially, despite the American-British aggression in support of Israel, and as long as the Israeli aggression against Gaza continues, all activities in our country will continue.”

According to Al-Houthi, the United States and Britain have launched 40 strikes against Yemen this week, most of which targeted the western coastal governorate of Hudaydah.

On Wednesday, the Houthi group said the United States and Britain had targeted Yemen with 403 strikes since the start of their attacks in January.

Since November, the group has been targeting Israel linked ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians being killed in Israel’s brutal bombing campaign of the besieged Gaza Strip since 7 October.

Their actions forced many shipping companies to reroute their vessels to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, adding two weeks to journey times.

