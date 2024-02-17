G7 foreign ministers express 'deep concern' over possible Israeli attack on Rafah

Foreign ministers of the G7 expressed on Saturday deep concern over a possible Israeli military action in Rafah, Anadolu Agency reports.

“They called for urgent action to address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly the plight of 1.5 million civilians sheltering in Rafah and they expressed deep concern for the potentially devastating consequences on the civilian population of Israel’s further full scale military operation in that area,” the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, following the first meeting held at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Italy is presiding the top-level conference where debates are held on pressing security issues.

The foreign ministers stressed the need for “full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access in all its forms to the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.

They were also “concerned by the risk of forcible displacement of Palestinian civilians out of Gaza,” the statement added.

