Israel's attacks on Gaza increases support for worldwide boycott against Israeli products: Activist

According to Tulay Gokcimen, activist and spokesperson for the Palestine Initiative, a global boycott movement against Israeli products has gained significant traction with the recent conflict in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The oppression Israel has been inflicting on Palestine for 75 years before the massacres in Gaza was not fully described, but now everyone wants to do something as much as they can,” Gokcimen told Anadolu. “Gaza has created awareness against the Israeli occupation in people. Individual reactions have evolved into a mass movement over time.”

Gokcimen said she believes the movement can be an effective weapon to pressure Israel and end its attacks, highlighting the surge in public awareness and individual action triggered by the violence in Gaza.

She said people worldwide are refusing to buy Israeli products, fueled by a desire to stand with Palestinians.

The momentum for the group that seeks to be a voice for Palestinians has transformed into a global movement, encompassing diverse communities and religions, she said.

“They made the whole world Palestinian. Demonstrations are being held in front of food and beverage chains supporting Israel in different countries every day, raising awareness among the public,” she noted.

Gokcimen emphasised that Israel relies heavily on international trade for resources and weapons. That is why boycotting Israeli products and individuals can disrupt the financial system and put pressure on Israel.

“If I don’t buy, if you don’t buy, this financial system won’t run,” said Gokcimen.

She pointed to instances where companies supporting Israel faced losses due to the boycott.

“All the bombs and weapons that Israel uses to attack our brothers and sisters are actually produced with the money coming from trade in other countries. People cannot stop those who make the bombs, but they do not buy Israeli products to avoid contributing to this financial system,” she said.

Gokcimen added that the boycott has also led to a shift in consumer preferences by noting the rise of Turkish products as popular alternatives and demonstrating the potential for an economic effect.

While individual boycotts are crucial, Gokcimen stressed the importance of collective action by citing historical examples of successful boycotts, encouraging everyone to participate, regardless of individual power.

