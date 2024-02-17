Santiago says the UN must apply full force to stop the genocide
Spanish Human Rights activist Enrique Santiago called upon the European Union to impose sanctions on Israel to force their compliance with the resolutions of the International Court of Justice. He added that the United Nations must apply its full strength to force such compliance.
