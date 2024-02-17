Middle East Monitor
US Secretary of State Blinken, French foreign minister discuss Gaza conflict

February 17, 2024 at 4:19 pm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) attends the US National Space Council meeting in the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on December 20, 2023 [JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting on Saturday with French Foreign Minister Steph Sejourne on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Anadolu Agency reports.

They discussed “efforts to prevent the conflict in Gaza from expanding, continued support for Ukraine, and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington,” Blinken said on X.

He did not share further details about the meeting.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual meeting which holds high-level debates on pressing security challenges around the world.

