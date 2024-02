Protesters demand Gaza ceasefire outside Biden fundraiser in San Francisco Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside a fundraising event hosted by President Joe Biden in San Francisco, United States, demanding a cessation of arms sales to Israel and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Biden arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, where former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mayor London Breed welcomed him. His visit marked the beginning of a series of fundraising events for his re-election campaign, scheduled to conclude on Thursday.