Rockets launched from Lebanon target Israeli sites in the Golan Heights

Israeli rocket alert sirens can be heard as rockets launched from Lebanon target Israeli positions in the Golan Heights on 22 February. Social media users from the vicinity reported that this marks the fifth consecutive attack within the span of five hours. Tensions have escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. These clashes represent the deadliest confrontations since the two sides engaged in a full-scale war in 2006.

February 23, 2024 at 3:38 pm

