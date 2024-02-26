British Jewish banker Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

Jacob Rothschild, a British Jewish banker, passed away at the age of 87, his family announced on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The family said in a statement, “Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, “a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather.”

Originating from Frankfurt, Germany, the Rothschild family’s England branch was founded in the late 18th century.

Many members of the family were known for their ardent support for Zionism and the formation of State of Israel.

Edmond James de Rothschild was a patron of the first Jewish permanent settlement in Palestine at Rishon-LeZion in 1882. He also provided funding for the establishment of Petah Tikva as a permanent settlement in 1883.

In 1917, Walter Rothschild, 2nd Baron Rothschild was the interlocutor of the Balfour Declaration to the Zionist Federation, which committed the British Empire to the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.

Some 10 places in Israel today are named after members of Rothschild who provided funding for foundation of these places.​​​​​​​

