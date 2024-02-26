Middle East Monitor
Turkiye condemns Israel on last day of ICJ hearing

February 26, 2024 at 3:06 pm

Hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, continue to address the legal consequences of Israeli actions in the Palestinian territory, on February 26, 2024. [Nikos Oikonomou – Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye has condemned Israel’s decades-long Occupation of Palestinian Territories at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Al Jazeera reports.

According to the report, Turkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ahmet Yildiz, was the first representative to speak on the last day of the hearings on Monday, capping a weeklong event that saw 52 countries and several international organisations testify to Israel’s Occupation of Palestine.

He said the long-running conflict could have been settled by now if international and human rights laws were upheld by Israel and its Western allies, and emphasised how the United Nations Security Council has failed to protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinians.

He said the “deepening Occupation by Israel of the Palestinian Territories” and the failure of its allies to commit to implementing a two-state solution was the main underlying issues.

