Turkiye-Libya ink MoU in vocational, technical education

Turkiye and Libya have recently committed to strengthening their cooperation in the field of vocational and technical education through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by top officials from both countries, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, National Education Minister, Yusuf Tekin, highlighted the significance of the agreement, describing it as a symbol of the strong cooperation and friendly relations between the two nations. He emphasised that the Memorandum would not only be a diplomatic text but would also significantly contribute to educating children and young people, who are crucial for building the future.

Tekin emphasised the importance of education as a powerful instrument for economic growth and sustainable development at the national level. He expressed Turkiye’s eagerness to enhance cooperation, particularly in education and culture.

On the Libyan side, Education Minister, Yahlif Said Al-Sifav, expressed his country’s interest in benefiting from Turkiye’s experience in utilising technology in vocational education. He also expressed a desire to open new courses in vocational education to meet Libya’s specific needs.

