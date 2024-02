Lines of Palestinians face forced displacement in Khan Yunis A recent video shows lines of Palestinians forced to leave their homes in Khan Yunis, in the besieged Gaza Strip, amidst the Israeli army's operations in Gaza. A Human Rights Watch report released on 20 December 2023 revealed that nearly 1.9 million people, constituting 85 per cent of Gaza's population, were displaced within the initial two months of the Israeli war on Gaza.