Vigil held for US airman Aaron Bushnell outside Israeli embassy in Washington, DC An attendee sang a song mourning the death of American soldier Aaron Bushnell as dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, where he self-immolated. Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty member of the US Air Force, passed away on Sunday in an act of protest against the ongoing genocide in Gaza. His final words, captured in a video he recorded while walking in front of the embassy, were 'Free Palestine.' 'I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal,' Bushnell explained in the video he had streamed before setting himself on fire.