'The government can't change the rules just because they find protests embarrassing and annoying' British journalist Ash Sarkar explained her reasons for opposing the government's approach to banning protests at MPs’ homes, citing the perception that the government finds such protests ‘embarrassing and annoying’ while the governments continue diplomatic support for Israel internationally. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned police chiefs of a 'growing consensus' that protests were turning into 'mob rule, replacing democratic rule'. Sunak urged the police to implement more robust and immediate responses to intimidatory protests at MPs' homes.