Gaza pays tribute to Aaron Bushnell and honours his memory Gazans roamed different locations in Gaza paying tribute and honouring Aaron Bushnell as a courageous and honourable figure. Bushnell, the 25-year-old US air force serviceman had set himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C, in rejection of being an accomplice to the genocide in Gaza. The people of Gaza decided to commemorate his sacrifice with gratitude.