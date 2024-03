Ali Milani elaborates on Rochdale’s Labour loss and rebuilding trust British author Ali Milani, also the national chair of the Labour Muslim Network, elaborated on the party’s loss of the by-election in Rochdale. He highlighted the overwhelming feelings amongst the Muslim community that they were ‘betrayed’ by the Labour Party. Milani encourages the party and its politicians to rebuild trust and reassure Muslim voters that their lives and votes matter. Milani warns that the continuing lack of trust puts the party at a crisis point.