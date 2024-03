Reports of 38,000 meals dropped by US aircraft in Gaza As Israel continues to block the entrance of aid into Gaza through the traditional routes, the United States followed Jordan and Egypt in airdropping aid. On March 2, the US conducted its first aid airdrop along the Mediterranean coastline, dropping what is reported to be 38,000 meals. The situation in Gaza is continuing to deteriorate. Despite the consecutive airdrops, MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad has reported earlier that air-dropped aid doesn’t fulfil any daily needs of the population in Gaza, and doesn’t reach the people in real need of it.