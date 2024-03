George Galloway says Sunak will use ‘Muslims and Gaza’ as ‘his only hope of re-election’ In a speech after being sworn in as Rochdale's new Member of Parliament, George Galloway predicted the next election ‘will be about muslims and will be about the taking away of civil liberties in this country,’ which he said is UK Prime Minister Sunak's ‘last hope’ for re-election. ‘It's clear to me that Sunak has identified Muslims and Gaza as the proximate centre of that wedge issue that he intends to use as perhaps his only hope of re-election,’ he said. Galloway continued that ‘It's quite clear that there's going to be a raft of measures that will take away still further freedoms from the British people, freedom to speak, freedom to assemble, freedom to protest and to demonstrate.’