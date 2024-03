Painter sells Nike trainers with Israeli flag painted on them A woman known as Rachel, who owns Pnt by Ray, a business that sells custom hand-painted shoes, is selling customised Nike trainers with the Israeli flag painted on them. The clip circulated online by social media users who called for the boycott of the company. Since 7 October, calls to boycott certain companies such as Starbucks and McDonald’s have intensified over their stance on Israel’s war on Gaza.