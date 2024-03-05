UN told that each passing day risks deepening failure to meet moral duties and obligations

The President of the UN General Assembly said yesterday that, “Each day that passes risks a deepening failure to meet our moral duties and obligations; and each life lost adds to the stain on our collective conscience.”

Dennis Francis told a UN session discussing Washington’s use of its veto in the Security Council against a draft resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, that he felt shocked and “horrified at the reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during the disbursement of food supplies, west of Gaza City last week.”

One hundred and fifty days of violence despair, destruction and devastation have led to the “dehumanisation” of people, said Francis. “Each day this painful reality continues to entrench the feeling of frustration and disillusionment, especially by those caught in the crossfire, and who look to the United Nations as a guarantor of the good.” He added his deep concern about intensified Israeli air strikes in Rafah, including in residential areas.

READ: US Vice President Harris calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli war crimes