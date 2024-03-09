Algeria warns of Israel occupation possibly using chemical weapons in Gaza

Algeria alerted the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that the Israeli occupation may resort to using chemical weapons in its aggression against the Gaza Strip, given its insistence on violating international law.

This came after Algeria was elected, through Permanent Representative of Algeria to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the African region Ambassador Salima Abdelhak, to assume the position of vice-president of the Organisation’s Executive Council for a one-year term starting from 12 May, 2024.

In her speech during the discussion at the 105th session of the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, held in The Hague on 5-8 March, Ambassador Abdelhak warned against: “The risks of the re-emergence of chemical weapons and the threat of their use by non-state actors, particularly in the context of ongoing armed conflicts worldwide.”

She also expressed: “Algeria’s concerns regarding the Palestinian tragedy and condemned the acts and atrocities committed by the Israeli occupier against the Palestinian people in blatant violation of international law.”

Abdelhak highlighted: “The risk that the occupying power may resort to the use of chemical weapons in its war against the Palestinians, given that the Zionist occupation is not a party to the Chemical Weapons Convention and is not bound by its provisions.”

In the same context, the ambassador stressed: “Algeria’s support for the request for assistance submitted by the State of Palestine to the Technical Secretariat related to opening an investigation into the use of this type of weapon in Palestine.” She also called on the Technical Secretariat to: “Provide Member States on a regular basis with information about the results of these investigations.”

Abdelhak noted: “The tragic and catastrophic situation in Gaza confirms the need for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to continue its efforts to ensure the comprehensiveness of the Chemical Weapons Convention and the compliance of all states with its provisions.”

The representative of Algeria also emphasised: “The increasing threat of chemical terrorism due to the spread of hotbeds of tension, in which terrorist groups can engage. This threat is facilitated by technological development, especially artificial intelligence, which would allow access to manufacturing and development techniques of chemical weapons.”

Abdelhak called for: “Strengthening international cooperation based on the directives of the Fifth Review Conference and the work of the Working Group on Terrorism, as well as through implementing the provisions of Article 10 of the Convention to prevent and protect against these threats.”

