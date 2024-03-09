‘The basic rule we have when fighting in the holy war: Do not spare any soul’ Israeli Rabbi Eliyahu Mali calls for the killing of all Gazans, including women and children, citing it as a fundamental principle in holy war. In a widely circulated video on social media, Mali states, 'Do not spare any soul,' asserting that this aligns with targeting children, women, and the elderly. He heads the Shirat Moshe religious school in Jaffa, central Israel, where students serve in the army.