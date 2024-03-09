UN rapporteur calls for arms embargo, economic sanctions on Israel

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese confirmed that imposing an arms embargo and economic sanctions on the occupying state is the only way to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The statement was posted on X on Friday, in which Albanese quoted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his meeting with Palestinian families who lost relatives as a result of the devastating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Albanese asserted: “Arms embargo and economic sanctions on Israel are the only way to stop the genocide in Gaza. #CeasefireNow.”

On Thursday, a delegation including ten Palestinians who lost family members as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza met with the UN secretary-general and members of the UN Security Council under the auspices of Palestine’s permanent representative to the UN Riyad Mansour.

For the 154th day, the occupation army continues its genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip, with US and European support, as its planes bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them over the heads of their residents, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The occupation’s continued aggression against Gaza has led to the deaths of 30,878 and the injuries of 72,402, in addition to the displacement of about 85 per cent of the enclave’s population, according to Gazan authorities and international bodies and organisations.

