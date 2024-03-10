Saudi Arabia: Jeddah beats Dubai to open world’s first 3D-printed mosque 

Saudi Arabia has become the first country in the world to construct a mosque using 3D printing technology. This accomplishment surpasses the ambitions of the UAE’s Dubai, which had plans of its own to build the world’s first 3D-printed mosque by early 2025. The opening of the unique landmark comes just ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly Mosque, located in Jeddah’s Al-Jawhara suburb, is named after the late businessman as a tribute from his wife, Saudi businesswoman Wajnat Abdulwahed whose company, Fursan Real Estate used 3D printers from Chinese manufacturer Guanli.

مع قرب شهر رمضان 🌙

رُفع الأذان للصلاة لأول مرة بجامع "عبدالعزيز عبدالله شربتلي" في #ضاحية_الجوهرة بجدة، والذي يُعد أول جامع في العالم يُبنى بتقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد. pic.twitter.com/IfFi4sxjnG — Al-Jawhara Suburb | ضاحية الجوهرة (@AljawharaNHC) March 7, 2024

The recently inaugurated mosque, spanning 5,600 square metres is part of the National Housing Co.’s portfolio and was showcased amidst a gathering of senior government officials and business leaders.

On Friday, Arab News noted that the minarets were designed to make the mosque a distinctive landmark within the neighborhood, adding that the design of the open outdoor area was inspired by Hijr Ismail beside the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, serving as an extension for worshippers outside the mosque during Friday prayers, taraweeh prayers in Ramadan, and Eid.

شُرّفت اليوم بافتتاح #جامع_عبدالعزيز_عبدالله_شربتلي رحمه الله، وسط حضور لافت، في #ضاحية_الجوهرة بجدّة، كأوّل جامع يُبنى بتقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد. pic.twitter.com/oblbJB59R5 — وجنات عبدالواحد (@W_Abdulwahed) March 7, 2024

The outlet quoted Abdulwahed as saying: “The design concept of the mosque was based on fostering a sense of tranquility among worshippers through the principle of gracious hospitality.

“Therefore, the mosque’s design was centered within a circle that can be easily oriented towards the qibla. Attention was paid to the building’s mass and its relationship with natural light, the design of entrances and gates, and the exterior facades to reflect the architectural identity.”

“It is essential not to lose the essence that mosques must embody, while also adhering to general conditions such as emphasizing the values of the King Salman Urban Charter, the architectural details in the cultural heritage of Hejazi architecture, and presenting them in a contemporary format, among others,” she added.

