2,000 healthcare in Gaza operating without suhoor, iftar during Ramadan

March 11, 2024 at 12:44 pm

A Palestinian man, heavily injured in an Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp, lies on the ground as medical personnel perform first aid at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza on March 05, 2024. [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that 2,000 healthcare workers in the northern Gaza Strip will begin the month of Ramadan without suhoor (the pre-dawn) or iftar (breakfast) meals.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement: “Medical teams are working around the clock in northern Gaza and have nothing to eat.”

“The bodies of the medical teams in northern Gaza have deteriorated as a result of the lack of meals.”

“More than 2,000 healthcare workers in northern Gaza will begin Ramadan without suhoor or iftar meals.”

He called on international and relief organisations to “provide ready-made meals to enable medical teams to carry out their work.”

The month of Ramadan this year comes as the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip continues into its 160th day. As a result of Israeli restrictions, the residents of Gaza, especially in Gaza City and northern governorates, are on the verge of famine, in light of a severe scarcity of food, water, medicine and fuel supplies.

